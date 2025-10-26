RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Expected Soon: How To Check Your Non-Technical Popular Categories Exam Score Online

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB NTPC UG (Non-Technical Popular Categories-Undergraduate) result 2025 on its official website shortly. Candidates can check and download their results directly from the official portal once they are released. The written examination for RRB NTPC UG posts was conducted over several weeks, from August 7 to September 9, 2025, across multiple exam centers nationwide.

Before the result declaration, the RRB had released the provisional answer key on September 15, 2025. Candidates were given a window of five days, until September 20, 2025, to submit objections against the answer key.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,445 vacancies across various positions in the Indian Railways.

The distribution of posts is as follows:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 posts

Account Clerk cum Typist: 361 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 posts

Train Clerk: 72 posts

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check and download their RRB NTPC UG result 2025:

Visit the official RRB website of your respective region.

Click on the RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required credentials (like registration number and date of birth) and submit.

The RRB NTPC UG result 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference, including subsequent recruitment stages or verification processes.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding the RRB NTPC UG result 2025.