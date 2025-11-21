RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 OUT: Check Merit List And Score Card At rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC UG result 2025 OUT:

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC Result for 10 zones on its official website. The CBT 1 exam, conducted from August 7 to September 9, aimed to fill 3,445 vacancies. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the merit list and check the cut-off marks using the direct RRB NTPC Result links mentioned in the article.

