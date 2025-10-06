RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Results To Be Out Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards is expected to release the result for the non-technical popular categories (Undergraduate) examinations. However, no official date has been announced yet but RRB is expected to announce the result soon on their official regional websites or rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC UG exam took place on 7th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 13th 14th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th August and 1st, 2nd, 3r, 4th, 8th and 9th September, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation, Out of which 2022 are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk.

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in or official regional website.

Step 2: You will find the link of RRB NTPC UG Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the answers then download it for future reference.

The RRB released the provisional answer key for NTPC UG on 15th September 2025, along with the questions and candidates’ responses. Candidates were given the opportunity to raise objections against the answer key within the specified time frame. For each challenge, a non-refundable fee of Rs. 50 plus applicable bank charges was required. However, if the objection was found to be correct, the fee was refunded to the candidate’s bank account. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.