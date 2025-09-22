Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2963203https://zeenews.india.com/education/rrb-ntpc-ug-result-2025-to-be-out-soon-at-rrbcdg-gov-in-check-steps-to-download-here-2963203.html
NewsEducation
RRB NTPC UG RESULT 2025

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

The Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the result for the non-technical popular categories (Undergraduate) examinations but it is expected soon at rrbcdg.gov.in. Scroll down to check more details. 

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2025, 05:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At rrbcdg.gov.in- Check Steps To Download HereImage credits: Freepik

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards has not released the result for the non-technical popular categories (Undergraduate) examinations and no official date has been announced yet but RRB is expected to announce the result soon on their official regional websites or rrbcdg.gov.in.

The RRB NTPC UG exam took place on 7th, 8th, 11th, 12th, 13th 14th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 28th, 29th August and 1st, 2nd, 3r, 4th, 8th and 9th September, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3445 vacancies in the organisation, Out of which 2022 are for Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, 361 vacancies for Account Clerk cum Typist, 990 vacancies for Junior Clerk cum Typist and 72 vacancies for Trains Clerk

Also Read: SBI PO Mains Result 2025 To Be Out Soon At sbi.bank.in- Check Steps To Download Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

RRB NTPC UG Result 2025: Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- rrbcdg.gov.in or official regional website.

Step 2: You will find the link of RRB NTPC UG Result on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration number and date of birth correctly then submit  it. 

Step 5: After submission, your result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the answers then download it for future reference. 

Also Read: IB ACIO Answer Key 2025 For Phase 1 Examination Released, Raise Objections At mha.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

The RRB released the provisional answer key for NTPC UG on 15th September, 2025. And candidates had time to raise objections. The board also released the questions and candidates’ response along with the answer key. Candidates had to pay the amount of Rs. 50 plus applicable Bank Service charges per question challenges and this amount was non-refundable if objection is not found correct but if it’s correct then the amount will be refunded in the bank account. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Khushi Arora

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh