/RRB Paramedical 2026 notification out: Apply for 590 posts; Check eligibility, dates and selection process

The Railway Recruitment Board has opened applications for Paramedical Categories Recruitment 2026. If you're eligible and interested, you can apply online for Nursing Superintendent and other posts through rrbapply.gov.in. There are 590 vacancies on offer here, spread across different medical and paramedical roles.
Here's how the vacancies break down across posts:
Nursing Superintendent: 365 posts
Dialysis Technician: 1 post
Health and Malaria Inspector: 43 posts
Audiologist & Speech Therapist: 1 post
Pharmacist: 118 posts
Radiographer: 25 posts
ECG Technician: 4 posts
Optometrist: 2 posts
Lab Assistant: 31 posts
Registration starts: September 15, 2026
Last date to apply: October 14, 2026
Last date for fee payment: October 16, 2026
Correction window: October 17 to October 26, 2026
Don't wait until the last minute; get the process done well before the deadline.
The fee structure:
₹500 for general category candidates
₹250 for SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, female, transgender, minority, and EBC candidates
Payment goes through online debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI, whichever works.
Selection runs through a computer-based test first, followed by document verification.
Exam duration: 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates with a scribe)
Total questions: 100, all multiple-choice
Subjects: Professional Ability, General Awareness, Arithmetic, Reasoning, and General Science
Negative marking: 1/3 mark deducted per wrong answer
Here's the process, step by step:
Go to rrbapply.gov.in
Click the recruitment registration link
Complete registration
Fill out the application form carefully
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and download the confirmation
Print it out, keep it for later
RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2026 is a solid opportunity for anyone hoping to build a career in the railway medical sector. Double-check your eligibility, and apply well before the deadline no reason to risk last-minute trouble.
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