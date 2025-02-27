RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 Likely To Be Released Soon At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release the RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 on their official websites. Candidates who applied for the exam can check and download their hall ticket from the regional RRB website they registered under. The CEN RPF 02/2024 Constable computer-based test (CBT) will take place from March 2 to March 20, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,208 Constable positions.

The selection process includes a CBT, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV). The number of candidates selected for DV will be up to 10 times the available vacancies in each category (Male, Female, and Ex-Servicemen) based on merit.

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025: Items not allowed in the hall

Candidates will not be allowed to take the exam if they carry prohibited items such as communication devices and electronic gadgets (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, pen drives, laptops, calculators, smartwatches, etc.), jewelry (bangles, chains, bracelets), hearing aids, wallets/purses, belts, shoes, metallic items, or stationery like pens and pencils.

RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official RRB website.

Click on the RRB RPF Constable link on the homepage.

A new page will open. Click on the RRB RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 link.

Enter your login details and submit.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check the details and download the admit card.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates from UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories need at least 35% to qualify, while SC and ST candidates require a minimum of 30%. Marks obtained in the CBT will be used to shortlist candidates for the next stages of the selection process.

The exam will be 90 minutes long and will have 120 questions. Each correct answer will earn 1 mark. No marks will be given or deducted for unanswered questions. For each wrong answer, 1/3 of the marks will be deducted.