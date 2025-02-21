RRB RPF Constable Recruitment Exam City Slip 2025 Released At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RRB RPF Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RPF Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 for candidates who applied for the Constable post in the Railway Protection Force (RPF). This slip allows candidates to check their exam city and date for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), which will take place from March 2 to March 22, 2025. To view their exam details, candidates need to log in to the RRB portal at rrbapply.gov.in. The RRB is conducting this exam to fill 4,208 Constable vacancies in different cities. It is recommended to download the slip early to avoid any last-minute issues.

RRB RPF Recruitment 2025: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate's name

Registration number

Roll number.

Exam centre details.

Exam Date

Exam Time

RRB RPF Recruitment 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official RRB website for your region.

On the homepage, locate and select CEN 02/2024 Constable.

Click on the "Download Intimation Slip" link.

Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth (User Password) on the login page.

Enter the captcha code shown on the screen.

Click "Login" to view your RPF Constable City Intimation Slip 2025.

Download the slip and check your exam city details.

The exam will have a total duration of 90 minutes, during which candidates must answer 120 multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark. For every incorrect answer, 1/3rd of a mark will be deducted, while unanswered questions will not affect the score.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 4,208 Constable vacancies. Candidates who qualify for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) will proceed to the next stages, including the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV).