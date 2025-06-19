RRB RPF Constable Result 2025 DECLARED At rpf.indianrailways.gov.in- Check Steps to Download, Other Details Here

RRB RPF Constable Result 2025: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) under the Railways Recruitment Boards has officially released the results for the Constable Recruitment Examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now download their result through the official RRB Portals of their zones.

The examination took place from 2nd March, 2025 to 18th March, 2025. The aim of this exam is to fill 4,660 vacancies. According to the RRB, the list of shortlisted candidates (in ascending order) have been released but the individual results will be available from tomorrow, i.e. 20th June, 2025 from 5 PM. Candidates will have to enter their registration number along with their date of birth to access their results.

RRB RPF Constable Result 2025: Steps to Download the Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official RRB website of your region.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘RPF Constable Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new window will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like your registration number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your Results will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your scores and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

Candidates who clear this exam will become eligible for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV). Candidates must note that shortlisting does not guarantee appointment. All the shortlisted candidates will receive the official message of their schedule of PET, PMT and DV via SMS, email, and website. And again, being eligible and appearing for the PET/PMT/ DV does not guarantee the selection for the job. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.