RRB RPF Constable & SI Recruitment 2024 Notification Released For 4660 Vacancies- Check Important Details Here

RPF Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the commencement of online applications for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors and Constables in the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force. Individuals interested in these positions can access the official RRB website to review the short notice. The application window is set to open on April 15, with candidates having until May 14, 2024, to submit their online application forms. This recruitment drive corresponds to advertisement numbers CEN Number RPF 01/2024 and CEN Number RPF 02/2024, and a comprehensive notification is anticipated to be released in April 2024.

RRB RPF Constable & SI Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

- Visit the official RRB website.

- Navigate to the RRB RPF Recruitment 2024 link on the homepage.

- Enter your login details on the new window that opens and submit.

- Provide your personal information and complete the application form.

- Make the required payment for application fees and submit the form online.

- Download the confirmation page and retain a printout for future reference.

RPF Recruitment 2024: Exam Pattern

The selection procedure for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) in 2024 will comprise three stages: Computer Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and Documents Verification. The examination duration is set at 90 minutes (1 hour and 30 minutes). In the Computer Based Test, a deduction of one-third of the total marks for each incorrect answer will be applied.

It is crucial to note that applications will be accepted exclusively through the official RRB websites. Candidates should exercise caution, as any attempt to submit multiple applications against a particular Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) will lead to disqualification. To obtain comprehensive information, applicants are advised to await the official notification, which is expected to be released in April 2024.