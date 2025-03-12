RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024 Declared At rrbapply.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024 on March 12, 2025. Candidates who took the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can check their results on the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.The CBT took place from December 19 to December 20, 2024, and the provisional answer key was released on December 26, 2024. The objection window remained open until December 31, 2024. Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 9,144 Technician posts, including 1,092 positions for Technician Grade I Signal and 8,052 for Technician Grade III.

Candidates who pass the written test will need to attend the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination. The DV will take place at the location mentioned in the e-call letter. Once the schedule is set, candidates will receive an Email, SMS, or website notification to download their e-call letter, which will include the date, reporting time, and instructions for DV and the Medical Examination.

After completing DV, candidates will undergo a Medical Examination at designated Railway Hospitals within the RRB’s jurisdiction on the following day.

RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official RRB website.

Click on the "RRB Technician 1 CBT Result 2024" link on the homepage.

A new page will open, displaying the roll numbers of selected candidates.

Download the file and check your result.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The selection process for RRB Technician Grade 1 includes three stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification (DV)

Medical Examination

Candidates who pass the CBT will move on to the next stage of the selection process. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for RRB Technician Grade 1 was held on December 19 and 20, 2024, while the CBT for Grade 3 posts took place from December 23 to 30, 2024. Around 22,83,812 candidates applied for the exam, which was conducted in 139 cities across 312 exam centers.