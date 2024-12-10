RRB Technician Grade 1,3 Exam City Slip 2024 To Be OUT SOON At rrbapply.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

RRB Technician City Slip 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the RRB Technician Exam City Slip 2024. The city intimation slip for Technician Grade I and III will be available on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs where candidates have applied. The CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I and III) exams are scheduled for December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28, and 29, 2024. A link to check the exam city and date, as well as to download the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated on the official RRB websites 10 days before the respective exam dates. This recruitment drive aims to fill 9,144 Technician posts, including 1,092 posts for Technician Grade I (Signal) and 8,052 posts for Technician Grade III. The registration process began on March 9 and ended on April 8, 2024.

RRB Technician City Slip 2024: Steps to download here

Go to the official website of the respective RRB.

Click on the "RRB Technician Exam City 2024" link on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

The city intimation slip will appear on a new page.

Review the exam city details and download the slip.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

RRB Technician Exam City Slip 2024: Details mentioned on city slip

Candidate's Name

Date of Examination

Exam City and Center

Reporting Time

Duration of the Test

Candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification based on their marks and merit in the CBT for the respective pay levels, with the number of shortlisted candidates matching the number of vacancies. The minimum qualifying percentage is 40% for UR and EWS, 30% for OBC (NCL), 30% for SC, and 25% for ST, with a possible relaxation of 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage. The recruitment process includes a Computer-Based Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.