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RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Registration closes tomorrow for 6,557 vacancies; Check eligibility, fees, and key details here

The Railway Recruitment Board will close the Technician Recruitment 2026 registration on July 29 for 6,557 vacancies. Interested candidates must apply online before the deadline to be considered for the selection process.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Registration closes tomorrow for 6,557 vacancies; Check eligibility, fees, and key details here
Image Credit: Freepik and RRB Technician Recruitment 2026

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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