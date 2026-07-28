/RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Registration closes tomorrow for 6,557 vacancies; Check eligibility, fees, and key details here

The Railway Recruitment Board is closing registrations for Technician Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, July 29. Candidates who are interested in applying for these government job vacancies should make sure to complete their application before the deadline. This recruitment drive offers a great opportunity for those looking to build a career in the Indian Railways.
The deadline for this form is July 29, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied must do so as soon as possible to avoid missing this opportunity. Applications are being accepted online through the official RRB portal.
RRB is looking to fill 6,557 Technician posts in total. That breaks down as:
323 vacancies for Technician Grade-I Signal
6,234 vacancies for Technician Grade III
Three stages stand between candidates and the job:
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
The CBT itself runs 90 minutes and covers 100 questions. One thing to keep in mind: there's negative marking here, and it's not small: a third of a mark gets deducted for every wrong answer.
Candidates should keep track of the following key dates:
Online registration begins: June 30, 2026
Last date to apply: July 29, 2026
Last date for fee payment: July 31, 2026
Application correction window: August 1 to August 10, 2026
Follow these simple steps to apply:
Visit the official RRB application website.
Find and click the Technician Recruitment 2026 registration link.
Register with the required details.
Fill out the application form carefully
Pay the fee using whichever online option works for you.
Submit, then download the confirmation page.
General category candidates pay ₹500. For SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minority, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, it drops to ₹250. Payment works through internet banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.
With the deadline just around the corner, candidates interested in RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 should act quickly and complete their application process. This is a valuable opportunity to secure a job in the Indian Railways, so make sure not to miss it.
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