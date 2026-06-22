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Rs 10 lakh to crack NEET? Solver gang busted, 9 including MBBS student arrested

NEET Re-exam 2026: According to police, the accused had reached various examination centres in Lakhisarai to write the medical entrance examination as proxy candidates.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 10:11 AM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 10:18 AM IST
Rs 10 lakh to crack NEET? Solver gang busted, 9 including MBBS student arrested

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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