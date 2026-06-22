/Rs 10 lakh to crack NEET? Solver gang busted, 9 including MBBS student arrested

NEET Re-exam 2026: 9 individuals, including a third-year MBBS student of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), were arrested in Bihar's Lakhisarai district during the NEET UG 2026 re-examination for allegedly appearing in the test on behalf of other candidates.
According to police, the accused had reached various examination centres in Lakhisarai to write the medical entrance examination as proxy candidates.
Among those arrested was Mayank Kashyap, a third-year MBBS student at PMCH.
Police said seven accused were apprehended from the Kendriya Vidyalaya examination centre, while one each was arrested from KRK High School and Uchcha Vidyalaya Hasanpur.
Investigators revealed that the arrested individuals were allegedly part of a "solver gang" and included medical interns and students associated with institutions such as Delhi-based medical colleges, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), AIIMS, Raebareli medical institutions and PMCH.
The arrests were made after police received specific information that certain candidates were being allowed entry into the examination centre by bypassing biometric verification procedures. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted checks and apprehended the suspects.
Officials said some personnel associated with the biometric verification agency have also been detained for questioning. Their role in the alleged malpractice is currently under investigation.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly disclosed that a deal worth ₹10 lakh per candidate had been struck to facilitate impersonation during the examination.
According to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), each solver had allegedly received an advance payment ranging between ₹50,000 and ₹70,000.
The police are now investigating the wider network behind the operation, including the candidates who allegedly hired the solvers and those involved in arranging the transactions.
The incident comes amid heightened security arrangements for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which was conducted under strict surveillance across examination centres.
Authorities have reiterated that strict action will be taken against individuals involved in cheating, impersonation and other unfair practices.
Further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the alleged examination fraud and identify additional persons connected to the racket.
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