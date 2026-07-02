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Rs 17 crore of gold into the air? Here's how this Antarctica volcano does it every year

The volcano lay dormant for well over a century before roaring back to life in 1972 and it has been continuously active ever since, making it one of only a handful of volcanoes on Earth.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Rs 17 crore of gold into the air? Here's how this Antarctica volcano does it every year

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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