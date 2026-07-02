Somewhere in the icy wilderness of Antarctica, a volcano is quietly raining down a fortune in gold.
Mount Erebus, the southernmost active volcano on Earth, is estimated to spew around 80 grams of crystallised gold dust into the atmosphere every single day.
In a year, Mount Erebus ejects around 29.2 kilograms of microscopic gold particles into the air, with an estimated value of over ₹17 crore at current gold prices.
Where does this volcano exist
Mount Erebus rises 3,794 metres (12,448 feet) above Ross Island in the Ross Sea, making it the second-tallest volcano on the continent.
It was first spotted in 1841 by British explorer Captain Sir James Clark Ross, who named it after his ship, HMS Erebus.
The volcano lay dormant for well over a century before roaring back to life in 1972 and it has been continuously active ever since, making it one of only a handful of volcanoes on Earth known to host a persistent lava lake at its summit.
Antarctica is home to 138 known volcanoes, but only a couple of them, including Erebus, are currently classified as active.
The gold isn't erupting in the way lava or ash does.
Instead, it comes from gas bubbles constantly rising from Erebus's molten lava lake.
These gases carry microscopic crystals of metallic gold, each speck around 20 to 60 micrometres wide, thinner than a strand of human hair.
According to Conor Bacon of Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, this kind of steady, long-lived lava lake is unusual because it requires very specific conditions to stop the surface from freezing over.
Philip Kyle, a volcanologist at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology who has spent decades studying Erebus, explains that the volcano's calmer, slower gas release, unlike the violent, erratic eruptions seen at many other volcanoes, gives the gold particles time to crystallise properly instead of being destroyed in a blast.
As the scorching gas, reaching temperatures near 1,000°C, escapes into Antarctica's brutally cold air, the gold within it solidifies almost instantly on the surface of the lava lake and surrounding rock.
Once airborne, the gold dust doesn't just settle nearby. Researchers monitoring the region have detected traces of it in the air as far as 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) from the volcano, carried by wind across the icy landscape.
Unfortunately for treasure hunters, this isn't the kind of gold you can simply go and collect.
The particles are scattered incredibly thin over a vast, remote, and inhospitable stretch of Antarctic terrain, making any real-world attempt to recover it a practical impossibility.
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