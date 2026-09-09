/Rs 97 lakh pay cheque? SBI opens 207 specialist officer vacancies; Check how to apply

The State Bank of India has opened applications for 207 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) posts under its Wealth Management and Premier Banking vertical. The notification, is aimed at experienced professionals from the banking and finance sector, and the pay on offer is well above what most regular banking recruitments provide.
SBI notification 2026: Key details
- Total posts: 207
- Application start date: September 4, 2026
- Last date to apply: September 25, 2026
- Contract duration: 5 years, renewable for another 4 years at the bank's discretion
- Zonal Head (Retail)
- Regional Head
- Relationship Manager – Team Lead
- Investment Specialist
- Investment Officer
- VP Wealth
- AVP Wealth
- Pay varies by post and is offered as an annual CTC package
- CTC ranges from Rs 27.10 lakh (Investment Officer) to Rs 97 lakh (Zonal Head)
- Final CTC is negotiable, based on the candidate's experience and current salary
- Performance-linked pay applicable, ranging from 0% to 45% of fixed pay
- Annual increments as per the bank's policy
SBI 2026 Eligibility criteria
Candidates need a graduate or postgraduate degree, depending on the post (Finance, Marketing, Banking, Economics, CA or CFA backgrounds preferred)
- Relevant post-qualification work experience required, ranging from 3 to 15 years depending on the role
- Experience in wealth management, retail banking or asset management firms is preferred
- Age limits vary by post — for instance, 35 to 50 years for Zonal Head/Regional Head, and 23 to 42 years for AVP Wealth and similar roles (as on August 31, 2026).
SBI 2026 selection process
- No written exam for these posts.
- Shortlisting done directly on the basis of applications submitted.
- Shortlisted candidates called for a personal, telephonic or video interview.
- Interview carries 100 marks, with SBI deciding the qualifying cutoff.
- A CTC negotiation round follows for those selected.
- Rs 750 for UR, EWS and OBC candidates
- No fee for SC, ST and PwBD candidates
- Fee is non-refundable and cannot be adjusted against any other exam
- Visit the official SBI careers page; sbi.bank.in/web/careers
- Go to "Current Openings" and locate Advt. No. CRPD/SCO/2026-27/23
- Click on "Apply Online" and complete new registration using a valid email ID and mobile number
- Fill in personal and educational details, along with work experience information
- Upload scanned photograph, signature and required documents (resume, marksheets, experience letters)
- Pay the applicable application fee online
- Submit the form and save a copy for future reference
Candidates are advised to read the full official notification carefully before applying, since eligibility and experience requirements differ from post to post.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.