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Rs 97 lakh pay cheque? SBI opens 207 specialist officer vacancies; Check how to apply

Candidates need a graduate or postgraduate degree, depending on the post (Finance, Marketing, Banking, Economics, CA or CFA backgrounds preferred).

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 01:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 01:01 PM IST
Rs 97 lakh pay cheque? SBI opens 207 specialist officer vacancies; Check how to apply

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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