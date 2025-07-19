RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1100 Posts At rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Eligibility And Other Details Here

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued a notification for the recruitment of 1,100 Agriculture Supervisor posts. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in applying can visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to complete the application process.

According to the official notice, out of the total 1,100 vacancies, 944 posts have been reserved for candidates applying from Non-Scheduled Areas, while the remaining 156 posts are allocated for candidates from Scheduled Areas. Aspirants are advised to carefully read the notification for details regarding eligibility, age limit, important dates, and the selection process before submitting their applications.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Vacancies 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the Agriculture Supervisor posts must hold a B.Sc. degree in Agriculture or Agri-Horticulture. Those who have completed Class 12 with Agriculture or Science (with Agriculture as a subject) are also eligible. In addition, applicants should have basic knowledge of Rajasthani culture and the ability to write in Hindi using the Devanagari script.

Age Limit:

The minimum age requirement for applicants is 18 years, while the upper age limit is 40 years. However, candidates belonging to reserved categories such as SC, ST, and OBC are eligible for relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Posts 2025: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment Portal under the Citizen App (G2C) section and complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process.

Step 3: During the OTR process, enter your basic details such as name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, Class 10 information, and upload a valid ID proof like Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving License.

Step 4: After completing OTR, log in to the portal, go to the Recruitment section under G2C, enter your OTR number, and fill out the online application form.

RSMSSB Agriculture Supervisor Posts 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 600 for General category candidates, as well as OBC and EWS candidates belonging to the creamy layer. For candidates from Rajasthan who belong to the non-creamy layer of OBC and EWS categories, as well as SC and ST categories, the application fee is Rs 400.

The selection process for the Agriculture Supervisor posts will be carried out through a written examination. Candidates who qualify in the written test will then be called for document verification. The final selection will be based on a merit list prepared from the exam results. Selected candidates will receive a salary as per Pay Matrix Level 5, which is considered a decent and respectable pay scale.

The role of an Agriculture Supervisor is a prestigious opportunity offered by RSMSSB. Selected individuals will be responsible for overseeing and managing agricultural activities across various regions of Rajasthan. Their duties include planning and executing agricultural programs, conducting research, introducing innovative farming techniques, and offering technical support and guidance to farmers to improve productivity.