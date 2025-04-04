RSMSSB Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 Declared At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.- Check Steps To Download The Merit List

RSMSSB Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025: ​The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially declared the results for the Animal Attendant (Pashu Paricharak) examination in 2025. Candidates who sat for the exam can now download their result from the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination took place from December 1 to December 3, 2024. Out of the 17,63,897 candidates who registered for the exam, only 10,52,566 showed up for the test.

RSMSSB Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025: Steps to Download the Merit List

Step 1- Go to the official RSMSSB website: rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.​

Step 2- Search for the 'Results' section on the homepage.​

Step 3- Click on the link titled "Animal Attendant 2025: Merit List."​

Step 4- The merit list will be displayed on your phone screen in a PDF document.​

Step 5- Use the search function (Ctrl+F) to find your roll number within the list.​

Step 6- Check your result and download the PDF for future reference.

In the RSMSSB Rajasthan Animal Attendant Examination 2025, a total of 4,06,826 candidates have qualified for the next stage. Among them, 3,83,196 candidates are from non-scheduled areas, while 23,630 candidates belong to scheduled areas.

The RSSB has implemented a new penalty system for candidates who fail to appear for the examination. Under this system, if a candidate misses two exams within a financial year then their application facility will be blocked by the Board. To regain access, they will have to pay a penalty fee of Rs 750. If they miss two more exams in the same financial year, their application will be blocked again, and they will need to pay Rs 1,500 to have it unblocked.

This recruitment exam was held to fill 6,433 vacancies, which were initially announced for 5,934 positions but they increased later. Around 17 lakh candidates registered for the exam, but only about 10.5 lakh appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 59.6%.