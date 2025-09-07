RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025 Released At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the answer key for the Rajasthan Patwari Recruitment Examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download their result through the official website, i.e. rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The written examination will take place on 17th August, 2025 in two shifts, first is in the morning from 9 AM to 12 PM and second is afternoon shift which is from 3 PM to 6 PM. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 3,705 Patwari posts across the state.

RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: You will find the section of ‘Candidates Corner’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now find the link titled ‘Answer Key- Rajasthan Patwari Exam 2025’ and click on it.

Step 4: Your answer key will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check all the answers carefully.

Step 6: Save and download the answer key and response sheet for future reference.

Candidates must note that if they are not satisfied with the answer key then the board will allow candidates to raise objections to the provisional answer key within a given time frame. Information regarding the schedule, required fees, and necessary supporting documents will be released on the official website along with the notification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.