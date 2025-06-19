RSOS Result 2025: Rajasthan 10, 12 Results Declared At rsos.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

RSOS Result 2025: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS), Jaipur, is set to declare the RSOS Class 10 and 12 results 2025 today, June 19. Students who took the exams can access their results on the official website, rsos.rajasthan.gov.in, by entering their application number. The results will be officially announced online by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar from the Shiksha Sankul Campus.

“The results of the Class 10th and 12th examinations conducted by Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur, for the March–May 2025 session will be announced on June 19, 2025. The Honorable Education Minister Shri Madan Dilawar will release the examination results online at 11:30 AM from the Education Complex premises. Students can check their results on the official website of Rajasthan State Open School," reads the official notification.

This year’s exams were held from March to May 2025 following a planned schedule. The declaration of results today is a significant moment for students awaiting their scores. The board has arranged for students to view their mark sheets online, with physical copies to be distributed later at their respective study centres.

RSOS Result 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official website at rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘RSOS Class 10 Result’ or ‘RSOS Class 12 Result’.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Review your result and download a copy for future reference.

India-Pakistan Tensions

The RSOS Class 10 and 12 exams were initially conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025. However, due to tensions between India and Pakistan, the exams in six districts—Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur—were postponed and later held from May 28 to 30. This year, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the final exams, with 53,501 students taking the Class 10 exam and 49,503 appearing for Class 12.