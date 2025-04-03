RSSB Animal Attendant Results 2025 Releasing Today At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Details Here

RSSB Animal Attendant Results 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is set to release the Rajasthan Animal Attendant Exam results today, anytime soon. Mr. Alok Raj, Chairman of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board mentioned in his recent X post said that results for Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Exams are planned for 3rd April, 2025. Once the results are released, candidates can view it on the official RSSB website i.e. rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Animal Attendant Exam took place from 1st December, 2025 to 3rd December, 2025. Additionally, the provisional answer key was released on 24th January, 2025. Around 10 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and are eagerly waiting for their result. m

RSSB Animal Attendant Results 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1- Go to the official RSSB website- rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- You will see ‘Download RSSB Animal Attendant Results 2025 on the home screen, click on it.

Step 3- Enter your required login credentials and submit it.

Step 4- After submission your result will appear on the display screen.

Step 5- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 6- Keep a printout of your result with you for future reference.

RSSB Animal Attendant Results 2025: Details found on the Result

Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 will give you all the important details you require such as-

1. Candidate's Name and Roll Number

2. Marks obtained and qualification status

3. Cut-off Marks

4. Merit List

5. Document Verification and Medical Test Information

This recruitment exam was conducted to fill the 6433 open positions which was earlied 5934 but it was increased later. Approximately 17 lakh students registered for the exam out of which only approximately 10.5 lakh students actually gave the exam, making 59.6 % of attendance rate.

The RSSB has also introduced a new system, a Penalty system for candidates who didn’t show up for the examination. According to the new system, if a candidate fails to appear for two exams within a financial year then their application facility will be blocked by the Board and will be unblocked after candidate will pay the penalty fee of Rs. 750 and if candidate will miss two more exams in the same financial year then they will be blocked again and they will have to pay the amount of Rs. 1500 to get unblocked.

However, Candidates are advised to keep checking the official RSSB website for results and all the important updates.