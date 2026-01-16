RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 Declared: Check How To Download The Merit List PDF At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 for 53,749 vacancies across Non-TSP and TSP areas. Shortlisted candidates can now download the merit list PDF and prepare for the document verification round.
RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025–26 on its website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Class IV (Group D) examination can now check their results online using their login details.
The written exam was conducted between September 19 and September 21, 2025, and witnessed participation from over 21 lakh candidates across Rajasthan. This large-scale recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53,749 Grade 4 posts in the state. Out of these, 48,199 vacancies are for Non-TSP areas, while 5,550 posts are reserved for TSP areas.
According to official data, nearly 24.76 lakh applications were received for the recruitment, out of which around 21.17 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.
Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2025–26: Key Highlights
Conducting Authority: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB/RSMSSB)
Post Name: Grade 4 / Class IV / Group D
Total Vacancies: 53,749
Non-TSP Vacancies: 48,199
TSP Vacancies: 5,550
Exam Dates: September 19, 20, and 21, 2025
Result Declaration Date: January 16, 2026
Result Format: PDF
Selection Process: Written Examination followed by Document Verification
Official Website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
How to Download RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result and merit list PDF:
Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Candidate Corner
Select the Results tab
Look for the link titled ‘Result and Merit List of Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2024–25’
Click on the link to open the result PDF
Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number
If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the next stage
What Happens After Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2026?
Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be called for the Document Verification (DV) round, which is the final stage of the selection process.
Shortlisted candidates should keep the following documents ready in original along with photocopies:
Class 10 mark sheet
Rajasthan Domicile Certificate
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Printed copy of the online application form
Valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card or Voter ID
Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to document verification dates and further instructions.
With the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2026 now declared, candidates can finally check their performance and take the next step toward securing a government job. Those shortlisted should prepare their documents carefully for the verification process and stay updated through the official RSSB website to avoid missing any important announcements regarding the final selection.
