RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 Declared: Check How To Download The Merit List PDF At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 for 53,749 vacancies across Non-TSP and TSP areas. Shortlisted candidates can now download the merit list PDF and prepare for the document verification round.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025–26 on its website.
  • Candidates who appeared for the Class IV (Group D) examination can now check their results online using their login details.
  • The written exam was conducted between September 19 and September 21, 2025.
RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 Declared: Check How To Download The Merit List PDF At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Grade 4 Result 2026 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially announced the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2025–26 on its website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Class IV (Group D) examination can now check their results online using their login details.

The written exam was conducted between September 19 and September 21, 2025, and witnessed participation from over 21 lakh candidates across Rajasthan. This large-scale recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 53,749 Grade 4 posts in the state. Out of these, 48,199 vacancies are for Non-TSP areas, while 5,550 posts are reserved for TSP areas.

According to official data, nearly 24.76 lakh applications were received for the recruitment, out of which around 21.17 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2025–26: Key Highlights

Conducting Authority: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB/RSMSSB)

Post Name: Grade 4 / Class IV / Group D

Total Vacancies: 53,749

Non-TSP Vacancies: 48,199

TSP Vacancies: 5,550

Exam Dates: September 19, 20, and 21, 2025

Result Declaration Date: January 16, 2026

Result Format: PDF

Selection Process: Written Examination followed by Document Verification

Official Website: rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Download RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result and merit list PDF:

Visit the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Candidate Corner

Select the Results tab

Look for the link titled ‘Result and Merit List of Rajasthan Grade 4 Recruitment 2024–25’

Click on the link to open the result PDF

Use Ctrl + F and enter your roll number

If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the next stage

What Happens After Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2026?

Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the merit list will be called for the Document Verification (DV) round, which is the final stage of the selection process.

Shortlisted candidates should keep the following documents ready in original along with photocopies:

Class 10 mark sheet

Rajasthan Domicile Certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Printed copy of the online application form

Valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card or Voter ID

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates related to document verification dates and further instructions.

With the Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2026 now declared, candidates can finally check their performance and take the next step toward securing a government job. Those shortlisted should prepare their documents carefully for the verification process and stay updated through the official RSSB website to avoid missing any important announcements regarding the final selection.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

