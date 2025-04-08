RSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025 Out At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

RSSB Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Examination Admit Card 2025 today, i.e. 8th April, 2025, Tuesday. All the candidates can download their hall ticket from the official RSSB recruitment portal i.e. recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard.

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari examination will take place on 12th April, 2025, Saturday. The exam will take place in two shifts, first is the morning shift which is from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second shift is from 3 PM to 5 PM. The hall ticket is a very important document for all the candidates who are going to sit for this examination. Students can download their admit cards using their SSO (Single Sign-On) ID from the official portal.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: Steps To Download The Admit Card

Step 1- Go to the official RSSB recruitment portal - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/rectlogingetadmitcard.

Step 2- Find the “Download Admit Card” link on the home page and click on it.

Step 3- Enter all the required login credentials correctly like your application number and your Date of Birth and submit it.

Step 4- After submission, your admit card will appear on the mobile screen

Step 5- Check all the details mentioned on the admit card and download it.

Step 6- Take a printout of your admit card for the day of the examination.

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025: Important Instructions for the Examination Day

Candidates must reach the allotted exam center 2 hours before the exam timing to have extra time for any emergency and to search and understand the sitting arrangement as the gates will be closed exactly one hour before the examination timing. Candidates must carry their provisional e-admit card and don’t forget to carry an original photo ID proof like, Aadhar card, PAN card, Passport or Voter ID. Additionally, all the candidates should carry their recent passport size photo (2.5 X 2.5 cm) that would be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Candidates should also note that no electronic gadgets and watches, calculators and bags are allowed inside the examination hall, only ball pens are allowed for the stationary.