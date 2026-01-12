Advertisement
NewsEducationRSSB REET Admit Card 2026 OUT At recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here
RSSB REET

RSSB REET Admit Card 2026 OUT At recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket Here

RSSB REET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the admit card for the REET Examination 2026 today at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 03:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
RSSB REET Admit Card 2026 OUT

RSSB REET Admit Card 2026 OUT: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the admit card for the REET Examination 2026 today, i.e. 12th January, 2026. All the candidates who are going to appear for the exam can now download their hall ticket through the official website, i.e. recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2026 will take place on 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th January, 2026 in two shifts, first shift is Morning shift, which is from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and second shift is evening shift which is from 3 PM to 5:30 PM. Candidates will have to carry their admit card to the examination centre along with the valid ID proof like Aadhar Card (Date of birth must be mentioned on the Aadhar Card).

RSSB REET Admit Card 2026 OUT; Check Direct Link To Download the Hall Ticket

