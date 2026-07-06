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RTE admission Indore: Why 4,000 seats remain vacant despite 12,900 applications?

RTET: The RTE Act requires private unaided schools to reserve 25% of entry-level seats for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, offering free education through an online lottery-based admission process.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 10:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 10:12 AM IST
RTE admission Indore: Why 4,000 seats remain vacant despite 12,900 applications?

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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