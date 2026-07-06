/RTE admission Indore: Why 4,000 seats remain vacant despite 12,900 applications?

RTE: More than 4,000 seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act remain unfilled in Indore this year, even after the district received close to 12,900 applications for admission, highlighting a persistent gap between seat availability and actual enrolment under the scheme.
The RTE Act requires private unaided schools to reserve 25% of entry-level seats for children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, offering free education through an online lottery-based admission process.
Despite steady demand each year, a significant share of these reserved seats routinely goes unfilled, and Indore appears to be repeating that pattern this cycle.
Officials and school associations have flagged recurring reasons behind such shortfalls in past years, several of which continue to apply:
Document and eligibility rejections: mismatched income certificates, incorrect category proof, or address verification issues shrink the pool of successful applicants well below the number of seats on offer.
Drop-offs across lottery rounds: many candidates allotted seats don't report for admission, and procedural restrictions often prevent these vacant seats from being reallocated in later rounds.
Awareness and access gaps: some eligible families, especially in peripheral areas, remain unaware of the process or struggle with the online application system.
Slow school-side compliance: delays by some private schools in updating seat availability or admitting allotted candidates add to the backlog.
Indore's numbers mirror a broader trend across Madhya Pradesh, where RTE seat utilisation has consistently lagged behind reserved capacity.
The state's admission process runs across an application window followed by multiple lottery rounds, with a spot admission phase opened toward the end for families who miss earlier rounds.
Even with this extended timeline, a sizeable share of seats across MP's roughly 23,000 participating private schools has typically stayed vacant by the time the cycle closes.
For thousands of eligible families in Indore, unfilled seats mean a missed shot at free quality education one that can't simply be reallocated to non-eligible applicants once the reserved window shuts, under the Act's own rules.
Education officials and child rights advocates have repeatedly called for simpler documentation and better outreach to convert more of the reserved capacity into actual admissions, rather than letting it lapse year after year.
With the spot admission phase reportedly still underway, district authorities may get one last window to close the gap before this year's RTE seats are locked in for good.
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