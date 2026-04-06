RTE Maharashtra admission 2026: Result out at student.maharashtra.gov.in, check merit list

RTE Maharashtra result 2026: The RTE result 2026 Maharashtra has been officially released by the School Education and Sports Department. Parents and guardians who applied under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, can now check their child’s selection status on the official website student.maharashtra.gov.in.

The lottery result determines admission to 25% reserved seats in private unaided schools for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups. Applicants must log in using their credentials to view the allotment details and proceed with the admission process.

RTE result 2026 Maharashtra online

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Parents can check the lottery result on the official portal:

student.maharashtra.gov.in

The result is available only in online mode, and no offline merit list will be released separately.

How to Check Maharashtra RTE Merit List 2026?

To check the RTE merit list, parents and guardians need to follow the steps below to access the lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at student.maharashtra.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the “Latest Announcement” section and click on “RTE 25% Admission Process.”

Step 3: Select the link titled “Maharashtra RTE Lottery Result 2026” or “RTE Merit List 2026.

Step 4: Choose your District Name, Block, or School Name from the dropdown menu.

It should be noted that the RTE result 2026 Maharashtra PDF is now available online.

RTE Maharashtra 2026 Result: Key Highlights

Admission Scheme: RTE Act, 2009

State: Maharashtra

Seat Reservation: 25% in private schools

Selection Process: Lottery system

Result Mode: Online

The RTE admission process aims to provide free and compulsory education to eligible children by ensuring equitable access to quality schooling.

How to Check RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026

Follow these steps to access the result:

Visit the official website — student.maharashtra.gov.in

Click on the link for “RTE 25% Admission Lottery Result 2026”

Log in using your application number and password

View the selection status

Download and save the allotment details for future reference

Details Mentioned in the Result

The lottery result includes the following information:

Name of the child Application number Allotted school name Selection status (Selected/Waiting List) Admission instructions

Parents of selected candidates must complete the admission process within the stipulated timeline set by the authorities. This includes undergoing document verification, submitting all required certificates such as income proof and residence proof, and reporting to the allotted school for final confirmation of admission. It is important to adhere to these steps promptly, as failure to do so within the given deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

What if your child is not selected?

If a candidate is not selected in the first lottery list then they may be included in the waiting list. Authorities may release subsequent allotment rounds. Parents are advised to check regularly check the official portal for updates.

Under the Right to Education Act, private unaided schools are required to reserve 25% of entry-level seats for children from underprivileged backgrounds. The Maharashtra government implements this policy through a centralized online admission system.