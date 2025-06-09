RULET Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan University Provisional Answer OUT At uniraj.ac.in- Direct Link Here

RULET Answer Key 2025: The University of Rajasthan has officially released the answer key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their provisional answer key on the official website, i.e. admissions.uniraj.edu.in.

The board has also opened the objection window for the candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, they can raise their objections till 10th June, 2025. Candidates must know that they will have to submit the prescribed form to raise the objection in person only along with supporting documents to the Convenor in the Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur physically.

RULET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the answer key

Step 1: Go to the official websiteRajasthan University website- uniraj.ac.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘RULET’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened,find the link of the answer key.

Step 4: RULET 2025 Answer key will appear on the screen in the PDF format.

Step 5: Check it properly and download it for future reference.

RULET Answer Key 2025: Exam Pattern

The RULET examination took place on 25th May, 2025 in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 12:30 M. It consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 300 marks, with a duration of two hours. According to the official notification, the final result will be determined based on a total of 350 marks, which includes the written test (300 marks), group discussion (25 marks), and personal interview (25 marks), including any applicable weightage. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.