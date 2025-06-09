Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913419https://zeenews.india.com/education/rulet-answer-key-2025-rajasthan-university-provisional-answer-out-at-uniraj-ac-in-direct-link-here-2913419.html
NewsEducation
RULET ANSWER KEY 2025

RULET Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan University Provisional Answer OUT At uniraj.ac.in- Direct Link Here

The University of Rajasthan has officially released the answer key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2025 at uniraj.ac.in. Scroll down to read about more details.

Edited By: Khushi Arora|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RULET Answer Key 2025: Rajasthan University Provisional Answer OUT At uniraj.ac.in- Direct Link Here RULET answer key 2025

RULET Answer Key 2025: The University of Rajasthan has officially released the answer key for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test (RULET) 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their provisional answer key on the official website, i.e. admissions.uniraj.edu.in.

The board has also opened the objection window for the candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key, they can raise their objections till 10th June, 2025. Candidates must know that they will have to submit the prescribed form to raise the objection in person only along with supporting documents to the Convenor in the Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur physically. 

RULET Answer Key 2025; Direct Link to Download the Answer Key

RULET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download the answer key

Step 1: Go to the official websiteRajasthan University website- uniraj.ac.in. 

Step 2: You will find the link of ‘RULET’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened,find the link of the answer key.

Step 4: RULET 2025 Answer key will appear on the screen in the PDF format.

Step 5: Check it properly and download it for future reference.

RULET Answer Key 2025: Exam Pattern

The RULET examination took place on 25th May, 2025 in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 12:30 M. It consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions, carrying a total of 300 marks, with a duration of two hours. According to the official notification, the final result will be determined based on a total of 350 marks, which includes the written test (300 marks), group discussion (25 marks), and personal interview (25 marks), including any applicable weightage. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK