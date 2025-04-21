RVUNL JE Result 2025 Out At energy.rajasthan.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

RVUNL JE Result 2025: The Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RVUNL) has officially declared the results for the Junior Engineer (JE) and Junior Chemist recruitment examination 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the written examination can download their admit cards from the official RVUNL website, i.e. energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

This recruitment is happening for 216 posts and the RVUNL JE Exam 2025 Examination took place on 11th and 12th April, 2025. All the candidates will be able to access their result for the Junior Engineer and Junior Chemist from the official portal by entering their roll number and password or date of birth. The results for both the posts are released separately.

RVUNL JE Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

Step 1- Go to the official RVUNL website- energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2- Find the tab of “New Recruitment” on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3- Click on the link of “RVUNL JE Result 2025”

Step 4- A new page will be opened to login

Step 5- Enter the required credentials like your roll number and password or date of birth and submit it.

Step 6- After submission, your result for RVUNL JE 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7- Check your scores and download the page.

Step 8- Print out your result for future reference.

All the candidates who have successfully qualified the written exam will be now eligible for the next process of the selection, which is document verification and after successful document verification, candidates will go to the medical examination test in which they will have to go through the medical screening to check their physical fitness. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.