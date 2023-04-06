topStoriesenglish2591995
NewsEducation
SAMASTHA POTHU PAREEKSHA 2023

Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023 Exam Result Declared At result.samastha.info- Direct Link Here

Every year, the Islamic education body Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board conducts the Kerala Madarasa Public Examination for students studying in Kerala's Islamic institutions.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023 Exam Result Declared At result.samastha.info- Direct Link Here

Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023: Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Madarasa Public Examination Result 2023 on its official website. Candidates who took the Kerala Madrasa examination 2023 can view and get their results online at https://samastha.in/. Every year, the Islamic education board - Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board - conducts the Kerala Madarasa Public Examination for students studying in Islamic institutions in Kerala. The examination is held in March for students in grades 5, 7, 10, and 12.

"Examination Result 2023-The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 PM." According to the schedule, the exam was conducted in the month of March.  The exam was given to students in grades 5, 7, 10, and 12. 

Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- samastha.info.

Step 2: Click on the tab "Examination" on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to select the "Public Exam Result" option from the drop-down menu. 

Step 4: Now enter the credentials details such as registration.

Step 5: After entering the details click on the submit button.

Step 6: Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board Public Examination Result will be displayed on the screen.

Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023; direct link here for public exam march (Boarding) 

Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023; direct link here for public exam march (General)

Every year, the Islamic education body Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board conducts the Kerala Madarasa Public Examination for students studying in Kerala's Islamic institutions.

Live Tv

Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023Kerala Madarasa Public ExaminationIslamic institutions in KeralaSamastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023 resultSamastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023 result date

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia