Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023: Vidyabhyasa Board has released the Kerala Madarasa Public Examination Result 2023 on its official website. Candidates who took the Kerala Madrasa examination 2023 can view and get their results online at https://samastha.in/. Every year, the Islamic education board - Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board - conducts the Kerala Madarasa Public Examination for students studying in Islamic institutions in Kerala. The examination is held in March for students in grades 5, 7, 10, and 12.

Examination Result 2023-The exam results are expected to be published on 06/04/2023 at 12 PM." According to the schedule, the exam was conducted in the month of March.

Samastha Pothu Pareeksha 2023: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- samastha.info.

Step 2: Click on the tab "Examination" on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates have to select the "Public Exam Result" option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Now enter the credentials details such as registration.

Step 5: After entering the details click on the submit button.

Step 6: Samastha Kerala Islam Matha Vidyabhyasa Board Public Examination Result will be displayed on the screen.

