SAMS Odisha +3 Merit List OUT At degree.samsodisha.gov.in- Steps to Check the List Here

SAMS Odisha 3 Merit List: The Higher Education Department, Odisha has officially released the result of second round allotment for SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2025. All the candidates who are interested in taking admission can now check their result from the official website, i.e. degree.samsodisha.gov.in.

The list released will show which college and course the candidates have been allotted based on their marks and preferences. Candidates will have to decide if they want to freeze, float or slide options to the seat they have been allotted. And if satisfied then they have to freeze their seat and pay the required fees of accepting the seat to confirm the admission.

Candidates will also have to complete their document verification by visiting the allotted college between 23rd June, 2025 to 25th June, 2025. And candidates who want to confirm the current allotted seat but are also open for upgradation can choose to float and slide if they are not satisfied.

SAMS Odisha 3 Merit List: Steps To Check Merit List

Step 1: Go to the official website- samsodisha.gov.in.

Step 2: You will see the ‘Know your Status (Second Selection) tab on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to enter the details.

Step 4: Enter the registered mobile number and captcha code then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your SAMS Odisha 3 Merit list will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the list and download it for future use.

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission: Schedule for Admission

Candidates will have to select between freeze, float and slide from 22nd to 25th June, 2025 then they will have to visit college from 23rd June to 25th June, 2025. And the list of the third round will be released on 1st July, 2025 and the fees payment will have to be done from 1st July to 4th July and college reporting for the third round will need to take place from 2nd to 4th July. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.