SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Plus 2 Second Merit List To Be Released Today At samsodisha.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: The Student Academic Management System, handles admissions for qualified class 10 and 11 students. The Plus 2 Admissions are currently underway, and the second selection merit list is scheduled to be released today, July 19, 2023. Students can obtain the merit list from the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, after it is released.

The second selection merit list will be issued at 11.30 a.m., according to the schedule. The first merit list was published on July 6, 2023. According to the schedule, the merit list for spot selection will be released on July 27, 2023.

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

2. On homepage, click on Higher Secondary School Plus 2 sections.

3. In the next page, select the merit list link and enter details once link is active.

4. Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

According to the website, SAMS Odisha is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admission into various courses across the State via e-Admission as well as multiple e-Services to students at the institution level via e-Administration.