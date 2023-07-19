trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637295
NewsEducation
SAMS ODISHA ADMISSION 2023

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Plus 2 Second Merit List To Be Released Today At samsodisha.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: As per the schedule, the plus 2 second merit list will be released today, July 19, 2023, at 11.30 AM. Students can check the merit list at the scheduled time once released on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 09:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Plus 2 Second Merit List To Be Released Today At samsodisha.gov.in- Steps To Download Here File Photo

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: The Student Academic Management System, handles admissions for qualified class 10 and 11 students. The Plus 2 Admissions are currently underway, and the second selection merit list is scheduled to be released today, July 19, 2023. Students can obtain the merit list from the official website, samsodisha.gov.in, after it is released. 

The second selection merit list will be issued at 11.30 a.m., according to the schedule. The first merit list was published on July 6, 2023. According to the schedule, the merit list for spot selection will be released on July 27, 2023.

SAMS Odisha Admission 2023: Steps to download here


cre Trending Stories

1. Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

2. On homepage, click on Higher Secondary School Plus 2 sections.

3. In the next page, select the merit list link and enter details once link is active.

4. Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

According to the website, SAMS Odisha is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admission into various courses across the State via e-Admission as well as multiple e-Services to students at the institution level via e-Administration.

 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest