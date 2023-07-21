SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023 Released At pg.samsodisha.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SAMS Odisha PG Merit List 2023: The SAMS Odisha PG merit list has been announced by the Odisha Higher Education Department. The merit list is now available on the official website pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can make their selections between July 20 and July 23, 2023. The preliminary seat allocation results will be made public on July 28 at 2:00 PM.

Between July 29 and July 31, candidates must select one of the Slide-up, Freeze, or Float choices and pay their admissions charges online through the SAMS (Student's Account) site.

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2023: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website atpg.samsodisha.gov.in

2. On the homepage, candidates should click on the merit list link

3. In the next step, they will have to key in their login details

4. Post submitting the same, merit list will open up on screen

5. Go through the same an download it

6. Take its printout for future reference

According to the website, SAMS Odisha is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admission into various courses across the State via e-Admission as well as multiple e-Services to students at the institution level via e-Administration.