SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2023 To Be Released Tomorrow At samsodisha.gov.in- Steps To Download Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2023: SAMS Odisha, the Student Academic Management System, will release the first selection merit list for SAMS Plus 2 Admission 2023. Students who registered for the exam will be able to download the merit list once it is published on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in - according to the timetable.

The first selection merit list will be announced tomorrow. Candidates should be aware that the deadline for submitting the online Common Application Form (CAF) via student login has passed.

Students who have been shortlisted must report for admission to higher secondary institutions between July 7, 2023, and July 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. The second merit list will be released on July 19, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit List 2023: Steps to download here

Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Higher Secondary School Plus 2 section.

On the next page, select the merit list link and enter details once the link is active.

Download the confirmation page and take its printout for future references

According to the website, SAMS Odisha is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admission into various courses across the State via e-Admission as well as multiple e-Services to students at the institution level via e-Administration.