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Satya Niketan building collapse: DU colleges step in with shelter and food for affected students

Student groups and organisations have also been sharing information on temporary accommodation, food, and other support available in the area.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
Satya Niketan building collapse: DU colleges step in with shelter and food for affected students

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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