/Satya Niketan building collapse: DU colleges step in with shelter and food for affected students

As rescue operations entered their second day following the deadly building collapse in Satya Niketan, several Delhi University South Campus colleges have opened their doors to students unable to safely return to their PGs and flats, offering food, water, and temporary shelter.
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College (ARSD) was among the first to respond, opening its gates to students and residents in need of immediate assistance.
"We have opened the college canteen for students and made arrangements for their stay at the nearby community centre and gurdwara. We will assess the situation on Monday," an ARSD official said.
Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has also opened its premises for students unable to safely reach their accommodation.
Sri Venkateswara College has advised students living in Satya Niketan to approach the college directly if they feel unsafe or need help.
Maitreyi College issued a similar appeal, asking students facing difficulties with their PGs or flats to reach out for assistance.
Messages circulating among students indicate that Motilal Nehru College (MLNC) has also opened its premises to those seeking shelter, with separate arrangements reportedly made for male and female students.
One MLNC student said the college had shut for the day as a precaution, noting several of its own students were residents of the collapsed building.
Student groups and organisations have also been sharing information on temporary accommodation, food, and other support available in the area.
Students living in Satya Niketan and nearby localities have been advised against travelling through unsafe stretches near the collapse site and to seek help through their colleges wherever possible.
The collapse, which occurred on Sunday, has left the tight-knit student neighbourhood on edge.
The death toll rose to seven by Monday as search operations continued into a second day, with 12 people rescued from the rubble so far. NDRF officials said they did not yet have a specific figure on how many people might still be trapped.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who visited the site on Monday morning, said the government would intensify its crackdown on unsafe buildings in the area and order structural audits of similar ageing structures nearby.
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