SBI CBO Admit Card 2023 Has Been Released At sbi.co.in Check Direct Link Here

The State Bank of India has released the SBI CBO Admit Card for 2023. Candidates preparing to take part in the Circle Based Officers online exam can now access their admit card through the SBI official website.

The admit card can be accessed by candidates on the official website starting from January 16 until January 21, 2024. According to the information on the official website, the provisional date for the online examination is set for January 21, 2024. The online test will include Objective Tests worth 120 marks and a Descriptive Test worth 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will take place right after the Objective Test ends, and candidates will be required to type their answers for the Descriptive Test using a computer.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2023: Download Instructions

Candidates scheduled to appear can access their admit cards by following these steps: