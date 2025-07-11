SBI CBO Admit Card 2025 Released At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the admit card for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment examination 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 2964 CBO Vacancies in the bank. The recruitment will take place in three phases, first will be an online test, second will be screening and then there will be an interview. The online exam will have objective type questions of 120 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in

Step 2: You will find the tab of ‘current openings’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link of CBO recruitment examination.

Step 4: Click on the admit card download link

Step 5: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 6: Enter the required details correctly and then submit it.

Step 7: After submission, your SBI CBO admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Recheck the details, then download the page.

Step 9: Print out your hall ticket for the dat of the examination.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the recruitment, candidates must have a graduation degree in any one discipline from any recognised university or they must hold any equivalent qualification like Integrated Dual Degree (IDD).

Candidates who have qualifications like Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant are also eligible for the recruitment.

Candidates must be in the age group of 21 to 30 years as on 30th April, 2025.

Additionally, candidates must be proficient in any of the opted local languages.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.