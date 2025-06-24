SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Application Re-Open For More Than 2,900 Vacancies- Check Direct Link To Apply Here

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially opened the online application process for the recruitment of Circle Based Officers (CBO). This recruitment is taking place for the candidates from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, allowing them to apply under the North East Circle. Applicants must have completed Class 10 or 12 with English as one of their subjects.

The aim of this recruitment is to fill 2,964 vacancies, which include 2,600 regular positions and 364 backlog positions. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the roles can do it through the official website, i.e. https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicboapr25/.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this recruitment, candidates must have a graduate degree and age of candidate must be between 21 to 30 years as of 30th April, 2025. There is relaxation for upper age limit, 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC and 10 to 15 years for PwD candidates. Additionally, candidates must have two years of experience in a scheduled commercial or regional rural bank, and proficiency in the local language of the chosen circle.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbicboapr25/.

Step 2: Now click on the ‘New Registration’ button.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to register.

Step 4: Enter all your contact, personal, academic details and upload all the required documents correctly.

Step 5: Upload the documents like your photo, signature and certificates according to the instructions.

Step 6: Complete the procedure by paying the required amount.

The final selection will be determined based on a 75:25 weightage between the online test and interview scores. A local language proficiency test is compulsory unless the candidate holds relevant prior qualifications for exemption. Candidates must complete the online application process by June 30, 2025. Admit cards and exam dates are likely to be announced in July 2025. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.