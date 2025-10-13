SBI CBO Result 2025 OUT At sbi.bank.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

SBI CBO Result 2025 OUT: The State Bank Of India (SBI) has officially announced the results for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) Recruitment Examination today, i.e. 13th October, 2025. All the candidates who have appeared for the CBO recruitment exam can now check their result through the official website, i.e. sbi.bank.in.

The result is declared in the PDF format which contains the roll numbers of all the candidates who are shortlisted for the next round. Candidates who have cleared this exam are now qualified for the interview round. The recruitment exam took place on 20th July, 2025.

The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 2,964 vacancies.

SBI CBO Result 2025: Steps to Download the PDF

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: You will find the link titled ‘SBI CBO 2025 Recruitment’ which is under the button of ‘Careers’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Now click on the link titled SBI CBO Result 2025.

Step 4: The result will appear on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Check the result and then use the shortcut key of CTRL + F to find your roll number.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference.

The online examination comprised two parts, an objective test carrying 120 marks and a descriptive test worth 50 marks. The descriptive test was conducted immediately after the objective section, with candidates required to type their responses on the computer within a 30-minute window. The overall selection process includes three stages: an online examination, screening, and a personal interview. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.