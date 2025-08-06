SBI Clerk 2025 Registration Begins For 6589 Posts At sbi.co.in- Check Eligibility, Application Fees And Other Details Here

SBI Clerk Registration 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially begun the online application process for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales), widely known as SBI Clerk. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 6,589 vacancies, which include both regular positions and backlog vacancies across various SBI branches in the country. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and are interested in joining India’s largest public sector bank can apply online by visiting the official website — sbi.co.in.

The registration window will remain open until August 26, 2025. Applicants are advised to complete the form carefully, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee within the given deadline to avoid any last-minute issues. This recruitment drive presents a significant opportunity for individuals seeking a stable and rewarding career in the banking sector.

SBI Clerk Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the SBI Clerk 2025 post must be between 20 and 28 years old as of April 1, 2025. This means their date of birth should fall between April 2, 1997, and April 1, 2005, including both dates. Age relaxation in the upper limit is available for reserved categories according to government rules. A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification is required. Those with integrated dual degrees must ensure their final passing date is on or before December 31, 2025. Final-year or final-semester students are also eligible to apply provisionally. However, they must provide proof of passing the graduation exam by December 31, 2025, if selected.

SBI Clerk Registration 2025: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — sbi.co.in — and go to the ‘Careers’ section.

Step 2: Under the ‘Join SBI’ tab, click on ‘Current Openings’.

Step 3: Look for the link titled ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) 2025’ and click on it.

Step 4: Tap on ‘Apply Online’ and then select ‘Click here for New Registration’.

Step 5: Enter your basic information such as name, mobile number, and email ID to generate your login credentials.

Step 6: Use the login details to access the application form and enter your personal, educational, and other required information.

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents in the specified format:

Recent passport-sized photograph

Signature

Left-hand thumb impression

Handwritten declaration (as per the format provided)

Step 8: Pay the application fee online using your preferred payment method – debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 9: After completing the form, submit it and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

SBI Clerk Registration 2025: Selection process

The selection process for SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) 2025 involves three key stages:

Preliminary Examination: This is an online test comprising objective-type questions, carrying a total of 100 marks. The duration of the exam is 1 hour.

Main Examination: Candidates who clear the prelims will appear for the main exam, which includes 190 questions with a total weightage of 200 marks. The test duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Local Language Test: Candidates who are provisionally selected and have not studied the specified local language of the state they applied for in either Class 10 or Class 12 will be required to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT), which is evaluated out of 20 marks.

SBI Clerk Registration 2025: Application fees

The application fee for SBI Clerk recruitment is Rs 750 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories. However, candidates from SC, ST, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen (XS), and Disabled Ex-Servicemen (DXS) categories are exempted from paying the fee.