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SBI Clerk admit card 2026 out: Prelims on September 26-27, Download call letter here

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details after downloading and report any discrepancy to the exam authorities immediately.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 05:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 05:01 PM IST
SBI Clerk admit card 2026 out: Prelims on September 26-27, Download call letter here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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