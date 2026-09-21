/SBI Clerk admit card 2026 out: Prelims on September 26-27, Download call letter here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released SBI Clerk admit card 2026 for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2026 examination on its official careers portal. Candidates who have applied for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) can now download their call letters using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
- Regular Prelims exam: September 26 and 27, 2026
- Backlog Prelims exam (Special Recruitment Drive): Already conducted on September 16, 2026
How to download SBI Clerk Admit Card 2026
- Visit the official SBI careers website — sbi.co.in/web/careers or sbi.bank.in
- Look for the link related to "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)"
- Click on "Download SBI Clerk Prelims Call Letter"
- Log in using your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth
- Download and take a printout of the admit card, as no hard copy will be sent by post
- Candidate's name and photograph
- Roll number
- Exam date, shift timing and reporting time
- Exam centre address
Candidates are advised to carefully check all details after downloading and report any discrepancy to the exam authorities immediately.
- Conducted by: Central Recruitment & Promotion Department (CRPD), Mumbai
- Post: Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales)
- Total vacancies: 9,766 (9,124 regular + 1,538 backlog)
- Selection process: Preliminary Examination → Main Examination → Local Language Proficiency Test
- Mains exam (expected): November 2026
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official SBI careers portal for further updates on the exam schedule and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.
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