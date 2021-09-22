हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 released: Check how to download from sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: All candidates can get detailed information and download their admit cards by visiting the official SBI website - sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 released: Check how to download from sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the admit cards for the Mains examination as well. The mains exam admit card is for the final round of written exams that will begin from October 1, 2021 and end on October 17, 2021. All candidates can get all related information on their admit cards, mains call letter by visiting the official SBI website – sbi.co.in. 

SBI Clerk Mains 2021 admit card direct link

SBI Clerk Mains 2021 admit card is a mandatory document for exam day, candidates must also carry a valid Identity, ID proof with them to the exam hall along with the Call Letter. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Mains examination post after which they need to clear the interview round. 

SBI Clerk Mains 2021 admit cards: Here’s a step-by-step guide

* Visit the official SBI website – sbi.co.in
* Open ‘Careers’ tab on homepage
* Click on ‘Download Clerk Main Exam Call Letter 2021’
* Enter required credentials, like Registration Number and Password and click on Login
* Your SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen
* Take a printout of the copy for future reference

Selected candidates will then be posted to various SBI branches in the country. Almost 5,000 people will be recruited and exams will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes and will have 190 Multiple Choice based questions, MCQs. 

