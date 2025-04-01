SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Released At sbi.co.in- Check Steps to Download

SBI Clerk Mains Exams 2025: The State Bank Of India has officially released the Admit Card for the SBI Clerk Mains Examination 2025 on 1st April, 2025. Students who cleared the SBI prelims examination can now download their hall ticket from the official website, which is sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Prelims examination was held on February 22, 27, 28 and March 1, 2025. The results for the Preliminary examination were released on 28th March 2025. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies at SBI.

Steps to Download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025

Step 1- Go to the official SBI website- sbi.co.in and click on the ‘careers’ section.

Step 2- Go under the section of ‘Current Openings’ and then click on ‘SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025’

Step 3- Enter all your required credentials like registration number/roll number and password/date of birth and submit the details.

Step 4- Fill the application form and make the required payment of the application fee.

Step 5- Submit and Download the page for the future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Exams 2025: Important Dates and exam pattern

The State Bank Of India will conduct the SBI Clerk Mains Exams 2025 on 10th April 2025, Thursday and 12th April 2025, Saturday. The SBI Clerk Mains Exam comprises four sections with a total of 190 questions and a maximum of 200 marks. The total duration of an exam is 2 hours and 40 minutes. The exam will take place at multiple centers across India and all the candidates must reach their designated center on time, at least 30 minutes before the time of the examination.

Students are advised to carry the printed copy of their admit card along with a photo ID proof and students should not forget to stick their recent passport size photo on an admit card. Also note that Electronics items like Mobile phones, Smartwatches and calculators are not allowed inside the examination center.

Candidates must check all the details mentioned on the Admit Card are right and should contact the SBI helpline number incase of any discrepancies.