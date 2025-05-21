Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2904317https://zeenews.india.com/education/sbi-clerk-mains-result-2025-declared-at-sbi-co-in-check-direct-link-steps-to-download-here-2904317.html
NewsEducation
SBI CLERK MAINS RESULT 2025

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 600 Probationary Officer posts. The selection process for SBI PO includes three stages: Preliminary exam, Mains exam, and Interview, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 21, 2025, 05:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment today, May 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mains exam can check the result PDF, which lists the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates, on the official website — sbi.co.in. Those who have qualified will now proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process — the interview round. The Mains exam, held for candidates who cleared the prelims, took place in a single session on May 5 across various centres in the country.

 

 The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, with the results announced on March 28, 2025. Only those who cleared the Prelims were eligible to appear for the Mains exam. Candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will find their roll numbers listed in the merit list PDF. However, final selection will depend on successfully passing the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Steps to download here

  1. Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
  2. Navigate to the “Careers” section on the homepage.
  3. Click on “Current Openings.”
  4. Find and select the link titled “Junior Associate Mains Result 2025.”
  5. Enter your registration number and password or date of birth to log in.
  6. Submit the details to view your result on the screen.
  7. Download and print a copy of the result for future use.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025; direct link here

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 was held on April 10 and 12. The exam featured 190 objective-type questions, carrying a total of 200 marks. The paper was divided into the following sections:

  • General/Financial Awareness
  • General English
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Exam pattern

The total duration of the exam was 2 hours and 40 minutes. A penalty of 1/4th of the marks assigned to a question was applied for each incorrect response.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK