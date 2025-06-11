SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: JA Exam Results Declared At sbi.co.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SBI Result 2025: The State Bank of India has announced the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains examination can check and download their results from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 was held on April 10 and 12 at various exam centres nationwide. Additionally, results for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam for the Ladakh UT (including Leh and Kargil Valley under the Chandigarh Circle) have also been released. Through this recruitment drive, SBI aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate posts across India.

SBI Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in and navigate to the Careers section.

Under the Current Openings tab, select the link for Junior Associates.

Click on the result link for the Mains examination.

Log in using your credentials.

View and download your SBI Clerk Mains Result.

The mains examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, at multiple centres nationwide. The exam comprised 190 questions with a total of 200 marks. It covered sections such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. A penalty of 1/4th mark will be applied for each incorrect answer.

Candidates are required to obtain a minimum overall percentage of marks to qualify. A relaxation of 5 percent in the aggregate marks is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories. The bank will determine the minimum qualifying aggregate marks. There are no minimum marks specified for individual sections, and section-wise scores will not be recorded.