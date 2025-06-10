SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: JA Exam Results To Be Declared Soon At sbi.co.in- Here’s How To Download

SBI JA Result 2025: The State Bank of India is expected to announce the SBI Clerk 2025 result soon. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) mains exam will be able to check their results on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in once released. So far, SBI has not confirmed the date and time for the result announcement.

Previously, the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 results for the Union Territory of Ladakh, including Leh and Kargil Valley (under Chandigarh Circle), were declared on the official site. This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies across the country. Earlier, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 was announced on March 28, following exams held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.

SBI Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in and navigate to the Careers section.

Under the Current Openings tab, select the link for Junior Associates.

Click on the result link for the Mains examination.

Log in using your credentials.

View and download your SBI Clerk Mains Result.

The mains examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, at multiple centres nationwide. The exam comprised 190 questions with a total of 200 marks. It covered sections such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. A penalty of 1/4th mark will be applied for each incorrect answer.

Candidates are required to obtain a minimum overall percentage of marks to qualify. A relaxation of 5 percent in the aggregate marks is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories. The bank will determine the minimum qualifying aggregate marks. There are no minimum marks specified for individual sections, and section-wise scores will not be recorded.