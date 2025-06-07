SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: JA Exam Results To Be OUT Soon At sbi.co.in- Steps To Download Scorecard Here

SBI Result 2025: The State Bank of India is expected to announce the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) Mains examination can check their results on the official website — sbi.co.in. The Mains exam was conducted on April 10 and 12, 2025, at various centres across the country. Notably, the SBI Clerk Mains Results 2025 for the Ladakh UT region, including Leh and Kargil Valley under the Chandigarh Circle, have already been declared.

Earlier, the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 was announced on March 28, following exams held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associate posts.

SBI Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in and navigate to the Careers section. Under the Current Openings tab, select the link for Junior Associates. Click on the result link for the Mains examination. Log in using your credentials. View and download your SBI Clerk Mains Result.

The examination included a total of 190 questions, with a maximum score of 200 marks. The questions covered topics such as General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. A penalty of one-fourth of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

Candidates are required to obtain a minimum overall percentage of marks to qualify. A relaxation of 5 percent in the aggregate marks is applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, XS, and DXS categories. The bank will determine the minimum qualifying aggregate marks. There are no minimum marks specified for individual sections, and section-wise scores will not be recorded.