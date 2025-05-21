SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Mains examination will be able to view their results at sbi.co.in or sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings once they are published. As of now, SBI has not announced the exact date for the result declaration and is unlikely to provide any advance notice regarding the date and time. This year, SBI is carrying out the recruitment drive to fill 13,735 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) across its branches nationwide.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam was conducted on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025, with the results announced on March 28, 2025. Only those who cleared the Prelims were eligible to appear for the Mains exam.

Candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will find their roll numbers listed in the merit list PDF. However, final selection will depend on successfully passing the Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in. Navigate to the “Careers” section on the homepage. Click on “Current Openings.” Find and select the link titled “Junior Associate Mains Result 2025.” Enter your registration number and password or date of birth to log in. Submit the details to view your result on the screen. Download and print a copy of the result for future use.

The SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 was held on April 10 and 12. The exam featured 190 objective-type questions, carrying a total of 200 marks. The paper was divided into the following sections:

General/Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Exam pattern

The total duration of the exam was 2 hours and 40 minutes. A penalty of 1/4th of the marks assigned to a question was applied for each incorrect response.