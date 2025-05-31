SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon on its official website. The Mains examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, for the recruitment of around 14,000 Junior Associate (Clerk) posts. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official SBI website — sbi.co.in. The cut-off marks will also be published alongside the results.

The SBI Clerk Mains scorecard will be released following the announcement of the results. It will display both the overall and section-wise marks obtained by the candidate. To view their scores, candidates will need to log in using their Registration ID and Password.SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: No of vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies, including 5,870 for the Unreserved (UR) category, 3,001 for OBC, 2,118 for SC, 1,385 for ST, and 1,361 for EWS candidates.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Here’s how to download here

Step 1: Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section and click on the SBI Clerk Notification link

Step 3: Find and click on the link for SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

Step 4: Enter your login credentials and click on Submit

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference

Candidates who qualify the SBI Clerk Mains exam must also pass a local language proficiency test as part of the final selection process before appointment. The salary for selected candidates will range between Rs 17,900 and Rs 47,920.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Exam pattern

The SBI Clerk Mains exam comprised a total of 190 questions, carrying a maximum of 200 marks. The questions were divided across key sections, including General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. Candidates should note that for every incorrect answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as negative marking.