SBI Clerk Mains Result To Be Declared Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the Clerk Mains Result 2025 soon on its official website. The Mains examination took place on 10th April, 2025 and 12th April, 2025, for the recruitment of around 14,000 Junior Associate (Clerk) posts. Once declared, candidates can check their results on the official SBI website, i.e. sbi.co.in. The cut-off marks will also be published alongside the results.

The SBI Clerk Mains scorecard will be released following the announcement of the results. It will display both the overall and section-wise marks obtained by the candidate. To view their scores, candidates will need to log in using their Registration ID and Password. The SBI Clerk Mains exam is conducted in three phases, first there are prelims exams, candidates who clear the preliminary round sit for the mains examination which will be followed by language proficiency exam and candidates who will clear the mains exam will proceed towards the next round, i.e. document verification phase.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Here’s How To Download Here

Step 1: Go to the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the ‘Careers’ section you will see on the homepage.

Step 3: Now find the link of SBI Clerk Notification and click on it.

Step 4: Then find and open the link SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

Step 5: Enter your login credentials correctly and submit it.

Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the SBI Clerk Mains exam must also pass a local language proficiency test as part of the final selection process before appointment. The salary for selected candidates will range between Rs 17,900 and Rs 47,920.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Number Of Vacancies

This recruitment drive aims to fill 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies, including 5,870 for the Unreserved (UR) category, 3,001 for OBC, 2,118 for SC, 1,385 for ST, and 1,361 for EWS candidates.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk Mains exam comprised a total of 190 questions, carrying a maximum of 200 marks. The questions were divided across key sections, including General/Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. Candidates should note that for every incorrect answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as negative marking. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.