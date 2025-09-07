SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Examination Dates OUT At sbi.co.in, To Begin From September 20- Check Details Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Dates 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the examination dates for Junior Associates Customer Support and Sales (or SBI Clerk) recruitment examination 2025. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now check the exam dates at sbi.co.in.

The preliminary exam will take place on 20th, 21st and 27th September, 2025. The aim of this recruitment drive is to fill 5,180 vacancies across the organisations. The link to download the call letter will be activated soon on the official website. Candidates must know that the Mains exam is expected to take place in November 2025 tentatively.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Dates 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years of age as of 1st April, 2025. Only those born between 2nd April, 1997 and 1st April, 2005 (both dates inclusive) are eligible.

A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university, or an equivalent qualification approved by the Central Government, is required.

Candidates enrolled in an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programme must ensure that their final passing date is on or before 31st December, 2025.

Final-year or final-semester students are also allowed to apply provisionally, but they must submit valid proof of completing their graduation by 31st December, 2025.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Dates 2025: Steps to Download the Admit Card

The admit cards for the main exam will be released soon. However, no particular dates have been announced yet. Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit after the release:

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: You will find the link of SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details then download and print it out for the day of the examination.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.