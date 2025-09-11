SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Soon At sbi.co.in- Check Steps to Download Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank Of India is expected to release the admit cards for the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. However, no particular date has been announced yet for the release of the hall ticket. All the candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website, i.e. sbi.co.in.

Candidates will have to enter their registration number along with their password to access their admit cards. According to the official notice, the clerk prelims exam will take place on 20th, 21st and 27th September, 2025. Additionally, the aim of this recruitment drive is to fill a total of 6,589 vacancies.

Also Read: JPSC JET Recruitment 2025: Notification Out At jpsc.gov.in, Registration Starts From September 16- Check Details Here

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website- sbi.co.in.

Step 2: You will find the link to Download the SBI Clerk Prelims Download on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details like your registration ID and password correctly then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card then download it.

Step 7: Print out your hall ticket for future reference.

Also Read: UPPSC GIC Lecturer Recruitment 2025: Registration Starts Tomorrow For Over 1516 Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in- Check Eligibility Criteria, Steps to Apply Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination is conducted online and consists of objective-type questions which make a total of 100 marks. The exam duration is one hour, divided into three sections: English Language which is of 30 marks, Numerical Ability which is also of 30 marks, and Reasoning which is of 35 marks. Candidates are given 20 minutes to complete each section. Each question carries one mark, while one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.